"It doesn't matter what they do" - Vince Russo feels no one cares about the future of popular WWE RAW faction (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Damage CTRL and some cracks beginning to show within the stable.

This week on RAW, Bayley told her cohorts IYO SKY and Dakota Kai that she was in talks with Adam Pearce to get a title opportunity against Bianca Belair. However, Kai and SKY mentioned that they were equally deserving of an opportunity. The Role Model once again spoke to Pearce, and IYO finally found herself in a triple-threat match to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that no one cared if the faction split up or stayed together. He was of the opinion that Damage CTRL was hardly popular with the WWE Universe to begin with, and now they have lost all traction due to bad booking.

"Nobody is going to care about any of this, none of this. It doesn't matter what they do. They turn on Bayley, Bayley turns on them, who cares? In order to care, they have to be at some level over. When they're never over, you're never going to care. So at this point, it's too late for us to care. It's too late. That ship has sailed, bro." [16:03 - 16:27]

Vince Russo discussed the problem with Damage CTRL in WWE

During the same conversation, the former WWE head writer detailed that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY did not have the physical prowess to dominate their opponents in the ring.

"They don't look like they belong. That's number one. They don't look like wrestlers. They don't scare anybody. And that's okay. Listen, if you don't look like a wrestler and you don't scare anybody, but you can do Rey Mysterio-type things, that's okay. No, they can't. Or if they can, we've never seen it." [16:49 - 17:09]

Russo detailed that despite their size disadvantage, the stars could have won the fans over if they were able to put on some athletic in-ring performances.

