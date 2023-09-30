"It was a mess" – WWE stars hated backstage faction, according to Ahmed Johnson

Ahmed Johnson was one of WWE's most prominent superstars between 1995 and 1998. In a recent interview, The Pearl River Powerhouse gave his honest thoughts on WWE backstage group The Kliq.

The Kliq consisted of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. The five men did not appear together as a faction on television. However, they were well known for getting their own way behind the scenes.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Johnson said other members of the locker room strongly disliked The Kliq:

"That got out of hand, way out of hand (…) Everybody hated them. Everybody. It was just too much heat in the locker room. The boys start separating, those who want to be part of The Kliq, those who don't want to be part of The Kliq. It was a mess, man." [10:20 – 10:55]

Johnson accused Michaels of refusing to face him in 1996. He also claimed Triple H changed as a person once he started hanging around with The Kliq.

Ahmed Johnson only got along with one member of The Kliq

Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, joined WCW in 1996 alongside Kevin Nash. In the year leading up to his WWE departure, he often gave Ahmed Johnson advice on how he could improve his in-ring performances.

Johnson appreciated Hall's feedback, especially as nobody else in the company seemed willing to offer assistance:

"Nobody ever offered to help me – they knew I was green [inexperienced] – and they never offered to help me, except for Razor Ramon. Razor Ramon was the only one that used to stand behind the curtain, and when I'd get done he would pull me to the side and say, 'Hey, do more of this, do less of this. This looked good, that didn't look good.'" [14:14 – 14:34]

In the same interview, Johnson questioned why his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1997 never resulted in a televised match.

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Johnson? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.