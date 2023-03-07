"It might be the last time" – John Cena makes major revelation after WWE return

John Cena, a record 16-time world champion, made his long-awaited return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

John Cena has transitioned into a part-time WWE Superstar, and his rare appearances have made the fans love him even more. During his return last night on RAW, Cena received a massive pop from the fans in attendance and was visibly emotional as he teared up during his entrance.

Commenting on the same, Cena tweeted, revealing that during his entrance last night, it was the first time he thought that it might be the last time.

"Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse," tweeted Cena.

John Cena is set for a massive WrestleMania 39 title match

United States Champion Austin Theory had previously revealed his intentions of coming face-to-face with the Leader of the Cenation during his RAW return. Theory did precisely that and went on to offer a title shot to Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Cena initially refused to accept, which led to Theory insulting him with comments on his "bald spot." The 16-time world champion took the barb in his stride, and went on to showcase his insane mic skills with some epic shots at the young star. In the end, Cena accepted the challenge.

Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the United States Championship has been made official for WrestleMania 39, and fans can't wait to see the two battle it out.

On his way out to the back, Cena introduced the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, who came out and hugged the 16-time world champion. This was the first on-screen interaction between the two stars since Rhodes' return to WWE last year.

Another interesting report making the rounds is that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was also backstage last night on RAW in Boston. The reports have suggested that Vince wasn't there to take creative control of the show but to see John Cena.

