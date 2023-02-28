"It never got to happen" - The Miz reveals he wanted to lose Intercontinental Championship to WWE legend at WrestleMania

Former world champion The Miz has had a remarkable WWE career so far, and it isn't over yet. The A-Lister recently revealed that it was his dream to lose the Intercontinental Title to the legendary Ultimate Warrior.

The A-lister is scheduled to reveal a secret on the red brand this week after Maryse gave him a gift on last week's show. The first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion has been one of the most decorated superstars in the company. He is also one of the biggest heels in the industry but is currently on an unfortunate losing streak.

Speaking on his TikTok account, the former WWE Champion disclosed that his favorite superstar growing up was The Ultimate Warrior. The 42-year-old wanted to face four former Intercontinental Champions in a Gauntlet Lumberjack match at WrestleMania with the title on the line.

"So I had this idea where I wanted a gauntlet lumberjack match, and the reason I wanted it to be a gauntlet lumberjack match was because the entrances would have been too long, and it would have taken up too much time to do a traditional gauntlet. So everyone in the gauntlet would be by ringside as a lumberjack, and it would be four different former Intercontinental Champions, and one in the ring. [...] I would do that successfully, say WrestleMania [...]," Miz said.

He then suggested that The Ultimate Warrior would enter the match last and defeat him with ease.

"Ultimate Warrior’s music would hit, and he would be the last person in the gauntlet match. He would run down, hit me with three clotheslines, do a splash, and one-two-three, and beat me for the Intercontinental Championship. I thought that would have been really, really cool. But it never got to happen," said The Miz. [H/T WrestleZone]

WWE NXT star Joe Gacy recently praised The Miz

NXT star Joe Gacy recently claimed that The A-Lister deserved all the respect in the world.

Gacy is currently part of the company's developmental brand and is working his way up to the main roster. The Miz outlined some of the difficulties he went through earlier in his career in a WWE 24 documentary. Gacy reacted by saying that the former champion is an inspiration to him.

"Honestly @mikethemiz always inspired me to keep grinding through low points and adversity. The man deserves all the respect in the world," tweeted Joe Gacy.

Joe Gacy @JoeGacy Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream https://t.co/UTmjheMQxl Honestly @mikethemiz always inspired me to keep grinding through low points and adversity. The man deserves all the respect in the world. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… Honestly @mikethemiz always inspired me to keep grinding through low points and adversity. The man deserves all the respect in the world. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

The 42-year-old signed with WWE in 2004 and joined the main roster in 2006. He has held the Intercontinental Championship a remarkable eight times in his career. As of now, Gunther still does not have a challenger for WrestleMania, and it will be interesting to see if The A-Lister goes after the title for a ninth time.

