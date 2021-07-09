"It really sparked something in me" - Watching Shield vs. Wyatt Family had a big impact on a released WWE star's career

WWE fans who religiously followed the product in 2014 fondly remember The Shield's incredible match against the Wyatt Family from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The six renowned stars brought the house down on February 24th, 2014, in an action-packed six-man tag team match. The match had far-reaching effects on the careers of the performing superstars, and the viewers experienced an absolute classic.

Killian Dain was one of the many wrestlers who walked away from the match with added motivation. The recently released WWE superstar revealed his reaction to the Shield's 2014 storyline with the Wyatt Family during an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"But out of all seriousness, like, I would have loved it if we [Sanity] would have done something with the Wyatts or the Shield or anything like that because I was watching the guys from afar before I joined WWE thinking, this is the coolest," said Dain.

"I remember the six of them squaring off once, none of them were wearing traditional wrestling gear, and it really sparked something in me because we went through this period where like, everybody is wearing like the mid-2000s to maybe 2011, everyone is wearing the trunks and boots," Dain added. "Nobody was really twisting anything."

Killian Dain on The Shield and Wyatt Family's fresh look

The Wyatt Family and Shield were visually unique acts that meshed well when booked in an intense rivalry. In the interview, Killian Dain explained that his mind was blown by the Shield and Wyatt Family's overall presentation because it represented the best of what the new generation had to offer.

Dain noted how The Shield and The Wyatt Family changed the game, as they didn't dress the same way everyone else did. He compared their distinct presentation to the Attitude Era, which featured many classic characters.

What are your memories of the Shield vs. Wyatt Family feud? Let us know in the comments section, and also don't miss out on part two of SK Wrestling's latest interview above, in which Big Damo also spoke about the pitches made for a dream Wyatt Family angle.

