"It was really tough" - Former champion finally opens up on quitting WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) finally opened up about quitting WWE.

One of the biggest stories of last year was Naomi and Sasha Banks' walkout of WWE. Since the incident, the two women haven't made much public appearances until recently.

Sasha Banks appeared at Wrestle Kingdom this year under the name Mercedes Mone and Naomi recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling under the ring name Trinity Fatu.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Trinity Fatu finally opened up on quitting WWE where she said it was initially tough because she wasn't sure what she wanted to do next.

“Initially it was tough. It was really tough, just feeling like my whole world, everything, it all just being cut off. That was tough, but having the time to step away from everything, really ask myself, ‘What do I want in this next season of my life? What have I been missing? What made me feel this way? What is it gonna take for me to feel better, be in a happier place, and also to feel fulfilled? Not just make money, not just be on TV, not just have the fame and all that, but really be fulfilled. To me, if you’re not happy doing all these things, that doesn’t work for me.” [H/T Fightful]

Trinity Fatu reveals what made her return to wrestling following WWE exit

Although Trinity Fatu was trying to figure out what she wanted to do next that would give her fulfillment, she still returned back to the ring again.

During the same interview, Fatu explained what led her to make a comeback to wrestling after her WWE exit.

“So just finding balance in my life and really tapping into myself and what Trinity needs and what Trinity wants in this next phase. It took me a little time to figure out if I still wanted to wrestle because the whole situation, it was a lot. But once I had the time away and realized how much I missed it and how much the fans that were still supporting me, it was easy to make that decision to give it one more go and not hang it up yet.” [H/T Fightful]

It's good to see that Trinity chose to continue wrestling and we hope her time away from WWE will really help build her brand.

What do you make of Trinity Fatu's IMPACT debut? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes