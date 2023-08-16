"It rivals the energy" - Seth Rollins compares his current entrance to The Shield's

Seth Rollins recently spoke about the reactions he receives from fans during his current WWE entrance and compared it with the response The Shield used to get back in the day.

Seth Rollins is doing some of the finest work of his career on Monday Night RAW. The 37-year-old is the inaugural holder of The new World Heavyweight Championship and is beloved by fans, you could make a strong argument that he is currently the company's top babyface.

The Monday Night Messiah garners some of the biggest reactions in WWE, largely during his entrance, where fans love to 'sing his song'. The tune is regularly heard amongst the crowd during his matches and other in-ring segments.

In a recent interview with GQ, Rollins compared the reactions he gets during his current entrance with the reactions fans used to give The Shield, stating that it rivals the energy.

"Oh, hands down. I mean, look, you want to go back a dozen years, it probably rivals the energy of [Rollins’ iconic WWE faction] The Shield’s entrance. There's something special about coming in right through the people—that really riles you up, because you're just in there with it. But for me as a solo performer, the energy and the relationship I have with the audience at the moment is on another level. It's 13 years into my WWE career now. It's something I could have never expected. So, it's really fantastic to be at this point, to be having so much fun, and to feel like everyone's out there having fun with you. As soon as the 'Burn It Down' hits your ears, it just feels like a party out there. And I'm very, very, very humbled to be at the center of that," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Seth Rollins reveals his fashion goals in WWE

Another aspect of Seth Rollins' character that is loved by fans is the wild outfits that he wears every Monday night.

The former Universal Champion constantly pushes the fashion boundaries in WWE. When asked in his interview with GQ what he plans to do with his outfits in the future, he stated that the sky is the limit.

"Man, the beautiful thing about fashion is that nobody knows what's going to be next. You just ride the wave. You just jump on and go, and it'll take you where it takes you. Once you become open to all the possibilities that there are in the fashion game, the sky's the limit."

He continued:

"Literally, there's nowhere I won't go. I'm on this ride with Troi, wherever he wants to take me, wherever the trends take me. I'm just trying to have a good time, enjoy it, and represent fashion in a space that has never really been pushed this far in. So we're going to keep pushing the limits, and whatever's next is next, man. You can't predict the future, and that's the best part about it," he said.

What outfit would you like to see Seth Rollins rock next? Let us know in the comments below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here