"There's nowhere I won't go" - 37-year-old superstar reveals his goals for fashion in WWE

A WWE Superstar has revealed their plans for the future of fashion in the company.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has caught the WWE Universe's attention with his remarkable talent in the ring and his wild outfits every Monday night. Rollins has been a fighting champion ever since winning the title at Night of Champions in May and has done so in style as well.

In a recent interview with GQ, The Visionary discussed his wild outfits and was asked what he plans to do moving forward. Rollins disclosed that he doesn't know what is next, but the sky is the limit.

"Man, the beautiful thing about fashion is that nobody knows what's going to be next. You just ride the wave. You just jump on and go, and it'll take you where it takes you. Once you become open to all the possibilities that there are in the fashion game, the sky's the limit," said Seth Rollins.

He added that he will continue to try and push the limits of fashion in wrestling moving forward.

"Literally, there's nowhere I won't go. I'm on this ride with Troi, wherever he wants to take me, wherever the trends take me. I'm just trying to have a good time, enjoy it, and represent fashion in a space that has never really been pushed this far in. So we're going to keep pushing the limits, and whatever's next is next, man. You can't predict the future, and that's the best part about it," he added.

WWE RAW star Seth Rollins on what his wife thinks of his fashion

Seth Rollins revealed to GQ that his wife is jealous of his fashion in WWE.

The Visionary is married to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch in real life, who also has an interesting style in WWE. She would often wear outlandish outfits while portraying her Big Time Becks heel persona on television.

During his conversation with GQ, Seth Rollins was asked how Lynch feels about his fashion choices. He revealed that she is jealous of him because she enjoys dressing "like a crazy person."

"Well, I won't lie: She's a little jealous. When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too. But now that she's back to being [her in-ring persona] The Man, she's a little more subdued. She has a lot more fun in real life: She's got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch both stand out on television for their fashion choices. It will be interesting to see if more superstars are inspired to have a unique style down the line.

