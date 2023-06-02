"It's the only acceptable answer" - RAW Superstar could be the one to retire Brock Lesnar from WWE, according to fans 

Though age doesn't seem to be catching up to Brock Lesnar, the fact that he's 45 years old means he's inching closer to the day when he'll hang up his boots. A recent Twitter post asking fans to pick the ideal person to retire Lesnar led to varied reactions, with most naming Gunther and Bron Breakker.

While Breakker is still in NXT and has yet to interact with The Beast Incarnate, Gunther and Lesnar had a memorable staredown during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The brief moment was enough to elicit a loud reaction from the live crowd and lead to fans clamoring for a singles match between the two.

Though a report suggested a match between Brock Lesnar and the IC Champion could go down at SummerSlam 2023, the rumors were later quashed. However, this hasn't stopped fans from cooking up scenarios for a clash between them. After a Twitter post asked users to name candidates to retire Lesnar, the majority of responses mentioned Gunther as the perfect person to do the honors.

Apart from that, quite a few fans also picked Bron Breakker, who's still in NXT and is yet to make his presence felt on the main roster. Check it out below:

John Loop @JohnJLoop @Inside_TheRopes Have to create a new big bad monster from this, too. And the only guy that fits the bill at the moment? @Inside_TheRopes Have to create a new big bad monster from this, too. And the only guy that fits the bill at the moment? https://t.co/BkLNTyYUME

🧱 𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓴𝓼 & 𝖬𝗈𝗋𝗍𝖺𝗋 🧱 @EyeoftheSniper



But if you had to choose a big PPV loss, it’s got to be the ring general @Inside_TheRopes Literally nobody, he should just retire after some random raw lolBut if you had to choose a big PPV loss, it’s got to be the ring general @Inside_TheRopes Literally nobody, he should just retire after some random raw lolBut if you had to choose a big PPV loss, it’s got to be the ring general https://t.co/AyMZWQnIym

Gunther wants to face Brock Lesnar in the UK

The Ring General hasn't shied away from expressing his desire to step inside the ring with Brock Lesnar for a blockbuster clash. In a recent interview, Gunther stated that he wanted to face The Beast in a UK premium live event.

He mentioned that the fans in England were much more patient and responded emotionally to the proceedings rather than expecting non-stop action.

"I don't think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed. Just see how people...on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn't translate to the venue. When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away," said Gunther.

Considering just how much fans are looking forward to seeing Gunther and Brock Lesnar compete, it's safe to assume their match could headline any event.

Do you think The Ring General should retire The Beast Incarnate from WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes