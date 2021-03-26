"It’s actually not true" - Daniel Bryan busts a big myth about Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan recently sat down for an interview with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, and the SmackDown Superstar reminisced about his match against Brock Lesnar.

Bryan faced Lesnar at Survivor Series 2018 in a Champion vs. Champion non-title match, and the dream showdown was one of the highlights of the PPV.

The Leader Of The Yes Movement spoke very highly of Lesnar during the interview. The former WWE champion said that people don't really appreciate what The Beast Incarnate brings to the table.

Several fans have believed that Brock Lesnar is in the business just for the paycheque and comes across as looking like a mercenary. However, Daniel Bryan busted the myth about Lesnar's perception of the wrestling business.

Bryan said that, unlike widespread belief, Lesnar loves wrestling a lot. He stated that while the former Universal Champion loves farming and staying at home, Lesnar is not wrestling just for the money.

Daniel Bryan noted that the former UFC Champion's eyes really light up when he performs inside the squared circle.

"Wrestling Brock Lesnar, I don't think anybody appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is and the mind that he brings to wrestling. I also think, and from a character perspective, I've said this on a Talking Smack or whatever, but it's actually not true, is I think Brock Lesnar loves this. He just also loves farming, loves being at home, and he's not going to do it just because he likes doing it, he's going to do it because, 'Hey, you need to pay me to put my body on the line,' that sort of thing, right? But his eyes light up when he does this. That's the thing," said Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan was 'thrilled' to face Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan was very excited about going toe-to-toe against Brock Lesnar as the match was always on his wishlist. Bryan, however, had envisioned a different setup for his dream clash against The Beast Incarnate.

Daniel Bryan was the 'Planet's Champion' and a heel when he took on Brock Lesnar. The Leader Of The Yes Movement said he would have loved to have been a babyface in the match.

Bryan admitted that the one-off angle was bizarre, but it made the experience all the more enjoyable for him.

"I was thrilled; I was absolutely thrilled. I wanted the Brock Lesnar match for a long time. But how I always envisioned it was babyface Daniel Bryan! Yes man Daniel Bryan, underdog Daniel Bryan against the killer Brock Lesnar. But I had literally just become the Planet's Champion and kicked AJ Styles in the n**s [laughs]. So it was a really weird thing, but I think the weirdness of it also made it fun and made it more pleasurable for me," said Daniel Bryan.

Bryan also revealed how he really felt about taking Brock Lesnar's German Suplexes during the match.

Brock Lesnar might not show up on WWE TV all that often, but that doesn't mean he isn't invested in the business.

The former WWE Universal Champion has not been seen since WrestleMania 36, and we currently have no updates on WWE's creative plans for the veteran.

How would you like to see WWE reintroduce Brock Lesnar on WWE TV? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.