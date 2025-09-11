  • home icon
  "It's almost happening immediately" - Seth Rollins is kicking out major star from The Vision for a big reason, predicts WWE veteran

"It’s almost happening immediately" - Seth Rollins is kicking out major star from The Vision for a big reason, predicts WWE veteran

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 11, 2025 04:45 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

It wouldn't be a stretch to say there's no stable in WWE right now that comes close to The Vision, thanks to the sheer star power and influence it possesses. However, things might take a turn for the worse for them, according to Bully Ray, with Rollins potentially kicking out his wife, Becky Lynch, out of the faction.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion joined her husband's group, which also includes Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, at Clash in Paris 2025. The husband-wife duo is now slated to face CM Punk and a returning AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Breakker and Reed would also feature in a marquee match at the event, taking on the reunited duo of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Amid this, Bully Ray has predicted a shocking turn of events that could go down soon. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE legend stated that Becky Lynch's annoying behaviour as a heel could test Seth Rollins' patience, leaving him with no option but to show his wife the door from The Vision.

"She’s doing such an incredible job of being…insert word here…whatever, of a heel that she’s starting to annoy her own husband. She’s starting to become a thorn in Seth’s side and it’s almost happening immediately," said Bully Ray (H/T - TJRWrestling)
Vince Russo is unhappy with Becky Lynch's heel work in WWE

While Becky Lynch has earned several plaudits for her recent heel turn in WWE, Vince Russo is among the minority who believe she has gone overboard. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed Lynch for overselling Lee's return, saying it didn't make sense for her to fear someone like AJ Lee, who has been away from the business for over a decade.

"On SmackDown, she cuts a promo on CM Punk, and she says to CM Punk, 'Who are you gonna get? Rhea Ripley? I already beat Rhea Ripley. I'm not afraid of Rhea Ripley. Who are you gonna get? Bayley? I already beat Bayley. I'm not afraid of Bayley.' So, she's not afraid of anybody, right? So then, here comes a 38-year-old woman who hasn't wrestled in 10 years, skipping down to the ring. And you would think, with Becky Lynch's facials, you would think that a mass murderer was walking down that lane. The overselling of being scared of somebody that hasn't wrestled in 10 years, who is 38 years old and weighs about 90 pounds soaking wet."

It looks like Becky Lynch could suffer a major setback at Wrestlepalooza 2025 as WWE is unlikely to hand AJ Lee a loss in her first match since returning.

