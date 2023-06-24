"It's almost like they heard me" - Wrestling veteran discusses The Usos' confrontation with Paul Heyman on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke highly about Paul Heyman adding more dimensions to The Usos storyline with his facial expressions.

Solo Sikoa was in a singles matchup against Sheamus after he attacked Ridge Holland toward the start of the show. The two stars battled hard before the match was called off when The Celtic Warrior was unable to compete. However, Solo continued the assault on the medics attending to his opponent. This prompted The Usos to rush to the ring and plant The Enforcer with a series of Superkicks.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the back-and-forth during the matchup was evident from Heyman's expressions. He liked how The Wiseman was very animated at ringside, telling a story with his facial expressions. The wrestling veteran even enjoyed the way Paul interacted with The Usos after they laid out Solo.

"Did you watch Paul Heyman during the match? He was on tonight. He was doing this and that. He doesn't usually do that. But tonight, he was doing it and it was very, very good. Then they turned and left and I'm thinking, 'Wait a minute, they didn't acknowledge Paul Heyman.' Then, it's almost like they heard me. Then they came back him and looked at him. They still got a lot of money with Paul Heyman, a lot of money." [From 18:06 to 18:45]

Dutch Mantell is proud of how far The Usos have come in WWE

During the same conversation, Mantell mentioned that the crowd was firmly behind Jimmy and Jey, and it was evident from the reactions they were getting. He predicted that it would be a great year for the twins as they break away from Roman's shadow.

"I think they got a very bright future ahead of them, especially the next year. So I'm proud of them." [From 19:21 to 19:30]

The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank in a tag team matchup dubbed as The Bloodline Civil War.

