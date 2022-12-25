"It's not always the joke he makes it out to be" - Anoa'i family member shares honest thoughts about Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Former WWE star and Anoa'i family member Manu recently commented on Sami Zayn's work as part of The Bloodline, saying he should act slightly more seriously.

Unlike other members of the stable, like Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, who are utterly menacing, Zayn is slightly goofy. This is what has endeared The Honorary Uce to fans, as he's always cheered no matter what he does. Sami Zayn's infectious energy and comedic timing have forced even his stablemates to break character occasionally on Television.

However, Roman Reigns' cousin, Manu, took slight issue with Zayn veering towards comedy. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former WWE star said he thinks Sami Zayn was trying to pop the crowd in an attempt to get over. He added that it's not easy to stand out when surrounded by Samoans.

"It's not always the joke he makes it out to be. At the end of the day, I think he's trying to pop and get over. It's hard to get over when the Samoans are in the ring. Trust me; it's really hard to do that because we are shining," said Manu. [From 2:26 to 2:42]

Check out the full video below:

Sami Zayn on WWE fans cheering for him

Though The Bloodline is a heel in WWE, they command great reactions whenever they walk out in front of crowds. Sami Zayn, in particular, draws some of the loudest pops from fans. Zayn addressed this in a recent interview, saying fans cheer him because of how "earnest' his journey to join Bloodline has been.

The former Intercontinental Champion explained that his story of finding friends and companions has been very relatable and has struck a chord with viewers.

"Part of why the cheers rolled in for me with The Bloodline quicker than I expected, to be honest, is because it’s so earnest," said Zayn. "You can see the desire to be with these people is genuine. It’s a very relatable story, but not in an unattainable way. You’re finally hanging out with the cool kids, and you realize they’re not that different."

It'll be interesting to see what kind of reaction Zayn will receive when he teams up with Roman Reigns on next week's SmackDown. The duo will take on Kevin Owens and John Cena, two of wrestling's most beloved babyfaces.

What do you make of Manu's take on Sami Zayn? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes