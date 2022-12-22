Sami Zayn comments on being cheered by the crowd despite portraying a heel in WWE

Sami Zayn has discussed the positive reactions towards him by the live audience despite being a heel.

The Honorary Uce is currently in the midst of his best run in WWE. He's part of the biggest faction in the entire industry right now, The Bloodline, along with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They have been the focal point of RAW and SmackDown for quite some time now, and they emerged victorious in their first WarGames match on the main roster.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Sami Zayn shared that he didn't expect to get cheered by the WWE Universe so soon after joining The Bloodline. He also added that the story they're trying to tell in the ring is a relatable one.

“Part of why the cheers rolled in for me with The Bloodline quicker than I expected, to be honest, is because it’s so earnest,” says Zayn. “You can see the desire to be with these people is genuine. It’s a very relatable story, but not in an unattainable way. You’re finally hanging out with the cool kids, and you realize they’re not that different."

Sami Zayn says he's pretty good at what he is doing in WWE

The Honorary Uce is a multi-time champion, and he's shared the ring with many big stars during his lengthy career. His role in The Bloodline has been positively received by fans and he's over the crowd.

Sami Zayn stated that while some people think he shouldn't be where he is right now, he believes that he's doing a good job.

“On paper, maybe people would think I don’t fit in on the top of the card. But I believe I’m pretty good at this. It’s so hard to separate a healthy dose of self-confidence from my delusions, but from an early age, even when I wasn’t that good, my performances stood out. Even in the church basement in front of 60 people in Montreal, it worked,” said Zayn.

Sami had a memorable run this year, and it'll be interesting to see what he does next year. On December 30, the last episode of SmackDown of 2022, he will team up with Roman Reigns to face Kevin Owens and John Cena in a tag team match.

Are enjoying Sami Zayn's run as a member of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes