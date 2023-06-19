"It's not Betrayal..." - The Usos send a bold message to Roman Reigns after attacking him on SmackDown

The Usos took to social media to send a message to Roman Reigns following the latest episode of SmackDown.

Amid the tension within The Bloodline, Jey Uso finally made his decision to side with his brother Jimmy instead of The Tribal Chief. On SmackDown, The Usos attacked Reigns and Solo Sikoa and officially left The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter, The Usos sent a bold message to Reigns, stating that they didn't betray their cousin and, rather, he deserved it.

"It’s not "Betrayal"…If you deserved it…#WeTheRealOnes," wrote The Usos.

Check out The Usos' tweet:

At Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso made the initial move when he hit Reigns with a superkick during his and Sikoa's tag team championship match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

This led to Jimmy being booted out of The Bloodline, as The Tribal Chief refused a truce offering.

Solo Sikoa could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan thinks that Solo Sikoa could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Sikoa is still loyal to The Tribal Chief and is at war against his own brothers. Speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed the possibility of The Enforcer dethroning Reigns.

"It could be. People would believe it, you know what I'm saying? And a lot of people don't believe they can beat Roman. Maybe Cody [Rhodes], maybe Seth [Rollins], you know, but Solo is a kind of a guy that they've protected. He's only done one job and I think it was to Cody. [Everything that comes out of his mouth means something] Right. And he might be the anti-promo guy. Just a guy that says very few words but he gets the job done and it might get over, you never know," said the veteran.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Solo will team up with Roman Reigns once again for a tag team match against The Usos.

Which team are you supporting in The Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes