"It's bound to be repetitive." - Eric Bischoff calls out WWE and AEW's major problem in wrestling

Eric Bischoff made headlines this week in the wrestling world as he made his debut on AEW Dynamite. His appearance appeared to be a one-off for the company, as the moderator of the debate that took place between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. Now, during a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Eric Bischoff answered a couple of fan questions and talked about how wrestling was the same everywhere, be it WWE, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, or other promotions.

And a tip of the hat to @JRsBBQ for the @83Weeks nod last night on @AEWonTNT. Proving once again that he, like no one else, can make a shameless plug sound exciting as hell! — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 6, 2020

Elaborating on the topic, Eric Bischoff discussed how wrestling has now become a 'victim of its own success' in most major wrestling companies like WWE and AEW, and why the situation is such.

Eric Bischoff on the current state of wrestling in companies like WWE and AEW

Eric Bischoff talked about the amount of wrestling content that is currently being put out on a weekly basis, with seven hours of WWE every week, excluding WWE 205 Live and Main Event. He also said that this meant that there was bound to be repetition among the programs.

"I think part of the challenge today is there's so much wrestling out there and so many hours of it. [There are] seven hours in WWE in prime time every week - just out of WWE. Now throw AEW into the mix, and if you're a hardcore [fan], you've got Impact to watch and other smaller independents to watch. When you have that much content out there, it's inevitable that you're going to see so much of the same. Whether its skill sets, presentation, move sets, finishes where everybody is doing everything. The over-saturation of the product has led to the delusion of the individual type of characteristics that wrestlers can enjoy, and have, and call their own because there's just so much of it out there it's bound to be repetitive."

Eric Bischoff claimed that wrestling was a victim of its own success due to the profitability that came with it. Unfortunately, be it in WWE or AEW, this makes wrestling less unique.

"Wrestling to an extent has become a victim of its own success, success meaning there's so much out there, and available, and profitable for the networks that carry it to a degree or another, therefore there's more of it. When you see more of it, you see all of it, and the more you see of all of it, the less distinguishable it becomes. That's the biggest problem."