"It’s difficult for me" - The Undertaker on following WWE Superstars and their characters on TV today

The Undertaker spent decades in WWE staying true to his character, rarely making public appearances and breaking kayfabe. His old-school perspective, however, differs from that of today's superstars.

Speaking on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, among several topics, the WWE legend touched on the impact social media has on today's world and how it has adversely affected his pleasure of watching the product on television.

When Mike Tyson and The Undertaker addressed Canadian retired-professional wrestler Abdullah the Butcher, who was billed as from Sudan, The Deadman stated:

“If you were from the Sudan, you were from the Sudan, and you didn’t let anyone know any different.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Further adding that fans care more about what happens off-screen than what's on-screen, the WWE Hall of Famer briefly touched on how superstars portray one character on television and another on social media.

“They want the soil. It’s driven by social media, just like everything else in our society. It’s difficult for me to watch anything because everyone shares details of their lives online. For example, how can you be this guy on TV and then a completely different person online? So, there is a significant gap for me. I don’t necessarily like it, but it is what it is and that is where we are, so there is nothing I can do about it.” [H/T: Ringside News]

The Undertaker's endorsement might mean a great deal to Bray Wyatt, according to former WWE manager

SmackDown legend Teddy Long is one of the most popular on-screen general managers of all time. Speaking in an exclusive with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda on WrestleBinge, Long emphasized what an endorsement from The Undertaker means and that Bray Wyatt has got 'it.'

"Because here's the thing you got to look at. The Undertaker, he doesn't endorse ya unless he knows you're the one. He's strictly business. You take an endorsement from The Undertaker, he sees exactly what a lot of other people see. Bray Wyatt has got it. He's another guy I know since he was a little bitty kid. He's from the second generation, come from his father, Mike Rotunda. He's related to Barry Windham and that generation. Bray Wyatt is gonna be another guy that's gonna be okay." [3:00 onwards]

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt's segment from WWE RAW XXX was met with a ton of praise from the WWE Universe and fans across, who ate up the two superstars interacting after taking out LA Knight.

