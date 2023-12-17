"It's DooDoo Patrol" - former WWE champion reacts to Bayley laughing off major title challenge

Damage CTRL leader Bayley has been doing some of her finest heel work on WWE SmackDown in recent months. She was recently targeted by a former champion on Twitter.

Bayley has recently gotten herself into a tough spot in Damage CTRL. Kairi Sane’s return to WWE, and her inclusion into the faction along with Asuka has got her in two minds.

Zelina Vega recently took to Twitter to send a warning to WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Her challenge was laughed off by The Role Model soon after.

Vega wasn’t too happy with the Damage CTRL leader's reaction to her post. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion responded to The Role Model with a strongly worded message:

"Aww look! It’s DooDoo Patrol… err.. Damage Control’s lapdog! It speaks! Good grrrrl! Hope we don’t find you in a lost dog ad anytime soon. ☕️"

Zelina Vega has been trying to win a singles title in the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time now. However, she has failed to do so, despite getting a few shots at the top title.

She could look to challenge SKY for the title ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, the threat of Damage CTRL will continue to cause problems in her quest to win the title.

Bayley could be betrayed by Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Kairi Sane’s return to the company at Crown Jewel 2023 was a massive moment for Damage CTRL. The Pirate Princess attacked Bianca Belair upon her return, and joined the faction instead of going after Bayley.

Asuka also joined Damage CTRL soon after to work alongside WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. The three Japanese superstars seem to be working rather well with Dakota Kai.

However, Bayley seems to be the odd one out in the lot. Many decisions are going against her, and she has been targeted by the members a few times.

Fans could see members of Damage CTRL overthrow The Role Model soon. It could happen as early as during the women’s Royal Rumble match.

The Role Model has been a heel for a long time. A betrayal from her faction could help her turn face, and go after SKY and her title down the road. It would be certainly great to see them go head to head at WrestleMania 40.

