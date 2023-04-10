"It's such a drive and adrenaline rush" - Former WWE star Buff Bagwell open to in-ring return (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Buff Bagwell recently opened up about his desire to get back into the ring now that he's sober and in great physical condition.

Bagwell joined WCW way back in 1991 when he was just 21 years old. He remained with the company until it folded and was acquired by WWE in 2001. While Buff Bagwell was pretty successful in WCW, becoming a five-time Tag Team Champion, his WWE tenure was short and left plenty to be desired.

Though Bagwell battled addiction issues in the past, he's now sober and eager to step back into the spotlight and wrestle on live TV. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Mac Davis, Buff Bagwell explained that he wanted to get back into the ring and feel the pressure of performing on live TV.

He mentioned that he wanted to derive the pleasure one gets after hitting it out of the park during a match. The former WWE star also stated that back in the day, he was among a select few who always hit a home run on live TV.

"I think just back in the ring, around the boys, around wrestling again, around that goal of ratings and live TV and performing under pressure. I mean just that..it's such a drive and adrenaline rush to have that kind of pressure on you and also come out with it a successful with a great show or a great match. Everybody tries for that, but not everybody can reach that goal, and I feel Buff Bagwell reached it every single Monday night," said Buff Bagwell. [2:14 - 2:44]

Check out the full video now:

Buff Bagwell on his equation with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff in WCW

A couple of months back, in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Buff Bagwell opened up his equation with his boss from his WCW days, Eric Bischoff.

Bagwell revealed that although he and Bischoff were friends before, later, their relationship evolved into a typical boss-employee one. He also thinks that Eric Bischoff didn't care as deeply about him as he did about the WCW legend.

"Eric was great to me, man. Eric Bischoff was one of the greatest guys in my career. I wasn't big on Eric's list. We had a time when we were friends, but I was more of an employee to him. I don't think he cared deeply about me, but I cared deeply about Eric," said Buff Bagwell.

Bagwell last stepped inside the squared circle in October 2022 in a short six-man tag team match at a WrestlePro show in Alaska.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes