"It's not the end" - 3-time champion refuses to let Roman Reigns and The Bloodline off the hook in WWE

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn couldn't dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, but he has given himself hope with a different approach.

Zayn admitted feeling guilty about letting his hometown down when he couldn't pick up a win at Elimination Chamber. However, he has also been proud of his work over the last few months, where he delivered one of the best WWE storylines in recent history alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn believes that he is far from done despite his loss against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. During an interview with Cathy Kelley, Zayn confirmed that he has one more final chapter to write and believes it is "not the end." He was quoted as saying:

"I just have to focus on the fact that it's not the end. I keep putting this in my head that this has to be how I finish my story. This has to be it. All this the last ten months, and all these stars aligning in Montreal, this has to be the end. But it never ends. For me, it's not the end. So, I don't know. I just know the fact that when I started looking at it like this is not the end, this is not a failure, this is not where the story finishes, it makes me feel better." [1:05 - 1:37]

Zayn appeared on WWE RAW and rallied the sentiment to his friend Kevin Owens for help after acknowledging their tension. Zayn proposed joining forces to take down The Bloodline, but Owens refused.

Sami Zayn labels The Bloodline cheats for helping Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn is familiar with all of The Bloodline's antics to ensure that every championship is successfully defended. He mentioned how he almost had Roman Reigns beaten, but The Usos' interference helped him retain his gold.

Zayn said that The Bloodline cheats, and that's always a backup plan. He knows all about it because he was a part of those plans until recently. However, The Master Strategist insisted that he is not finished with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline, hinting at a huge feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

It is worth noting that Jey Uso has played a huge role in almost every one of Roman Reigns' title defenses. However, he was hesitant to attack Sami Zayn for his Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber and has been maintaining his distance from The Bloodline since Royal Rumble.

