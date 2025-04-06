"It's going to be big" - Exciting star declares he and Zilla Fatu will have a match in WWE

Zilla Fatu, son of the late great Umaga and a real-life member of The Bloodline, has been making a name for himself on the independent circuit. A fellow indie star recently declared that he and the fourth-generation wrestler will have a future match in WWE.

Hoka, a Samoan-Tongan wrestler, is someone who is trying to make it in the world of pro wrestling and appears in promotions such as Booker T's Reality of Wrestling in Houston and House of Gremlin Wrestling. He's the reigning Gremlin House Champion, beating Tarzan to become the inaugural champion.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Hoka was asked about his match against Zilla Fatu at ROW's Rise To Wrestling Royalty event last October. He unsuccessfully challenged The Main One for the ROW Championship. However, he's looking forward to having a rematch, possibly inside a WWE ring.

"For me and him to have that match, it's going to be big one day when we're both in WWE and we're going to look back to that. I don't believe that that is the last match we're going to have. I believe we're going to have plenty more battles, going against each other, and that's going to be crazy 'cause I do want to tell that story," Hoka said. [4:25 - 4:52]

Zilla Fatu and Hoka have a huge following on social media. The real-life Bloodline member has 170,000 followers on Instagram, while The Hybrid King has 105,000 on the same platform.

Zilla Fatu names NXT stars he would like to face

Some members of the WWE Universe are hoping for Zilla Fatu to get signed as soon as possible. However, Fatu is still honing his skills on the independent scene, though he's looking forward to facing at least two NXT stars.

"Je'Von Evans. That’s my dawg. But I think me and him would make something shake, and I think the dance would be live, bro. It’d be live. Wait, Trick (Williams) would be dope too. That would be dope," Fatu told MuscleManMalcolm two weeks ago. [H/T - WrestleZone]

Fatu is the current House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion and 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion. He also wrestles for Reality of Wrestling.

