"It's going to be very brutal" - Alexa Bliss is nervous about entering the WarGames match

WWE star Alexa Bliss feels her WarGames match at Survivor Series is going to be brutal and a spectacle for the fans.

Bliss will walk into WarGames alongside the likes of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch. They will face the formidable Bayley-led Damaged CTRL with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the first-ever WarGames match on the WWE main roster.

The former five-time Women's Champion spoke with BTSport ahead of Survivor Series. He mentioned that she was nervous entering the hellish WarGames structure. Bliss also detailed that she had a height disadvantage and wasn't sure what her strategy was going to be inside the cage.

"I've never had a WarGames match yet so this is different, this is very different. I don't think anything could prepare you for two rings, one big cage, weapons. I'm 5'1", and I'm not about to throw trash cans on people. But sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."

Bliss also mentioned that a lot of her opponents have been in a WarGames match and that was also playing inside her head.

"They've had that experience. They know the strategies that have worked for them in the past. I'm coming in like, 'Well, we're just gonna see what happens, I guess.' But it'll be fun, it'll be very interesting and I feel like it's going to be very brutal." [From 2:57 - 3:33]

Vince Russo feels Alexa Bliss could be turning on Team Bianca

During a recent prediction, former WWE head writer Vince Russo mentioned that he could see Alexa Bliss turning heel at Survivor Series.

The former WWE employee, on Writing with Russo, mentioned that Bliss was not heavily involved in the feud and was always the last one out whenever Team Bianca came out to face Damage CTRL.

"Absolutely, there's no questioning that. I've been noticing that. She's always the last one. Yeah, I agree with that bro."

