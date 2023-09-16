Roman Reigns missed an action-filled episode of WWE SmackDown this week. Not only was The Rock in attendance, but LA Knight was also among the top performers of the night, but some fans weren’t too happy with the bold challenge he made following his match.

Fans saw the return of The Rock on SmackDown to spice up the show. It looks like WWE will be investing in a rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Great One heading into WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, LA Knight took on The Miz in a rematch from their Payback bout to prove himself once again. The former Million Dollar Champion bagged a big win after hitting the BFT to The A-Lister.

Following his win, Knight took the mic and sent a warning to every champion on the main roster. He claimed that he was coming for gold and also name-dropped Roman Reigns in his promo.

The angle was met with a mixed response from fans. Those who are behind Knight were happy to see him call out the top name in the wrestling industry. Meanwhile, the realists weren’t too happy and reminded LA Knight and WWE that it would be a bad call to feed the 40-year-old star to The Tribal Chief.

Check out some fan reactions below:

LA Knight proved himself on NXT before moving to the main roster and garnering a huge fan following. He is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE today.

The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Dwayne Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week to make a huge revelation. He stated that Nick Khan was instrumental in bringing him and Vince McMahon together in early 2022 for a match at WrestleMania 39.

The Great One was almost booked in a match against Reigns before things did not work out. However, he added that the match could still happen at WrestleMania 40.

"We can have the match, but what can we do for the fans in the business? ...WrestleMania isnt the end but beginning of something bigger. We got close, but we couldnt nail what that thing was. So we put our pencils down. There's a Merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's a WrestleMania in Philadelphia," stated The Rock.

Fans would fill any arena in the world to see a clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock. It would be interesting to see how WWE handles the current situation, especially following The Great One’s return to SmackDown on Friday.

Should LA Knight or The Rock face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

