"It's gonna affect them in the future" - Dutch Mantell is unhappy with rumored WWE move (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels WWE insisting on legalizing betting on their matches may not be a good idea for anyone involved.

A few days ago, a report emerged about how the global juggernaut was looking to make betting on their matches legal. Higher-ups in WWE reportedly held talks with Colorado and Michigan regulatory bodies to discuss whether betting on some of their high-profile bouts could be legalized. Though the latest update doesn't seem to be in the promotion's favor, it remains to be seen how things pan out.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his disdain for the idea. He equated it with people betting on the Academy Awards, saying whoever wins the Oscar doesn't affect the Academy.

He argued that, on the contrary, whatever decision WWE makes is sure to have long-term effects on the company's future. Mantell added that the fact that the company would have to hide the outcomes from the performers and writers themselves until a few hours before the shows could lead to unintended chaos.

"It's stupid as hell. Because Academy Awards, no matter who wins, it's not gonna affect them in the future. WWE, who wins at a pay-per-view, affects the future. They write down this stuff a couple of months in advance, maybe not down to the finest detail but an outcome at WrestleMania should lead you to the next pay-per-view, keep it alive if they want it. But letting the people pick it? But they want the participants to know it a couple hours ahead?" said Dutch Mantell (1:32 - 2:15)

Dutch Mantell recently blasted Bray Wyatt's work in WWE

On the previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell didn't mince any words before criticizing Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House. Mantell stated that Wyatt's return fizzled out after a promising start.

He also slammed the Firefly Fun House, saying it was embarrassing to watch and wondered which segment of the audience it was targeted at.

"We've talked about Bray [Wyatt]. To me right now, he's hitting a zero. He started out with a lot of promise and a lot of thoughts about him and where he could go. Now you're watching them thinking, 'What the hell are they doing?' That Firefly Funhouse, it's almost embarrassing to watch it, I don't know how that has anything to do with wrestling. Kids might like it, and Bray may even be good at selling merchandise. But as far as selling tickets, if that was your main event, you'd have half a house. I don't think anybody would be interested in seeing Bray and Brock."

Bray Wyatt is slated to face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39, with their segments so far not generating much interest from the fans.

