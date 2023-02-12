"It's not gonna help him" - Top star will not benefit from defeating John Cena, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE personality Vince Russo feels Austin Theory will not benefit from defeating John Cena, saying the United States Champion wasn't on the latter's level.

Theory is one of WWE's most promising talents, who is slowly developing into a main-event level performer. His feud and matches with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley garnered massive praise from fans. Austin Theory is reportedly gearing up for the biggest match of his life at WrestleMania 39 against John Cena.

The United States Champion has been teasing facing Cena for months now, and it remains to be seen if it comes to fruition at The Grandest Stages of Them All. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained his reservations about the rumored match and its outcome. He stated that he understands Cena's desire to put over the younger talent in WWE.

"Here's a problem you always face with the WWE. Let's say hypothetically. I know there's a huge part of Cena that wants to give back. I also know Cena is a movie star. So let's say Cena wants to kill two birds with one stone. 'I'm gonna give back, I'm gonna put this kid [Austin Theory] over, and then I'm gonna go do my movies, and that's gonna be the end of it,' which I can almost understand him, wanting to come from that point of view," said Vince Russo.

However, Vince Russo feels John Cena was miles ahead of all the current performers, including Austin Theory. He doesn't think Theory will benefit from defeating the 16-time world champion because it won't be believable for fans.

"Cena is a class ahead of everybody on that roster. So, okay bro, Theory beats Cena at the very top of that food chain, and then what bro? He's in a program with Dexter Lumis? That is the problem! And let me tell you something, bro. Even if he beats Cena, it is not going to help him because nobody believes he beats Cena or should beat Cena. So it's not gonna help him, bro. It'll probably work against him," added Russo. (4:35 - 6:00)

Elias wants a match with John Cena at WrestleMania

Though Cena is rumored to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, Elias is also eying to face him at The Grandest Stages of Them All sometime down the line. Elias mentioned in an interview that he wanted revenge for Cena's actions at WrestleMania 35, where the latter trolled him in a promo segment.

"There is a match that I've wanted for years and years and years. If I look at the span of my career, the one guy that messed with me the most has got to be John Cena. And of course, maybe the biggest moment of my career at WrestleMania, I'm performing in front of seventy thousand fans, millions watching around the world, and John Cena comes out. Ruins it, raps about me, and gives me the Attitude Adjustment, you better believe one day I'm gonna get that back," said Elias.

John Cena was last seen in WWE on SmackDown's December 30th edition, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

