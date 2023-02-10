"Messed with me the most" - 35-year-old WWE Superstar wants retribution in a match against John Cena at WrestleMania

John Cena has made several rivals over the years during his time as the face of the company for over a decade. Lately, Cena has been focusing on other projects outside WWE, but his former rival Elias wants retribution in a match against the Leader of Cenation at WrestleMania.

Last year, John Cena made two appearances for the company. In June, he returned to the red brand as the company celebrated his 20-year anniversary. He later appeared on the final SmackDown episode of 2022, where he assisted Kevin Owens in a tag team match against The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Elias returned to WWE programming after his younger brother was brutally written off the television. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, The Drifter expressed his interest in wanting retribution in a match against the Leader of Cenation at WrestleMania:

"There is a match that I've wanted for years and years and years. If I look at the span of my career, the one guy that messed with me the most has got to be John Cena. And of course, maybe the biggest moment of my career at WrestleMania, I'm performing in front of seventy thousand fans, millions watching around the world, and John Cena comes out. Ruins it, raps about me, and gives me the Attitude Adjustment, you better believe one day I'm gonna get that back," said Elias. [From 11:25 to 11:58]

It will be interesting to see if Elias can get his major WrestleMania moment by facing Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

John Cena clashed with Elias on two separate WrestleManias

In 2018, John Cena was out of options to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. After failing to defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Cena began calling out The Undertaker for a match at the biggest event.

Unfortunately, the Deadman did not respond to the Leader of Cenation, which led to Cena attending the event like a bystander. During the show, Cena interrupted Elias' concert before facing The Undertaker and losing in less than two minutes.

In 2019, the Leader of Cenation was absent from WWE programming, and there were no signs of him appearing on the Showcase of the Immortals for any type of match on the card.

During the event, Elias had another concert for the live audience, which got ruined by Cena as the Doctor of Thugonomics. The segment ended with Cena hitting Elias with an Attitude Adjustment.

