"It's gonna be something ridiculous" - Veteran on John Cena returning for a major match at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on a potential match between John Cena and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

It's no secret that WWE has been building to the dream match between Cena and Theory at The Grandest Stages of Them All. The US Champion has consistently taken potshots at The Leader of the Cenation over the last few months. If Austin Theory walks out of Elimination Chamber 2023 still as the champion, it's safe to say John Cena could show up on the very next RAW to confront him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo commented on how WWE could set up the dream clash. The wrestling veteran pointed out how Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 match was built on the premise of KO taking digs at Austin's home-state, Texas.

Russo believes the global juggernaut could take a similarly "ridiculous" route with John Cena and Austin Theory's rivalry.

"Look what they did, though; look what they did to Owens and Austin. Remember, bro, Owens said something about Texas. That's how they are, bro; you know how they are. Bro, listen, Theory's gonna say he didn't like Cena's last movie. You know how they are, it's gonna be something ridiculous," said Vince Russo. [6:07 - 6:44]

Vince Russo doesn't think defeating John Cena will help Austin Theory

On a previous episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer had mentioned how Cena might be eager to put over a talent like Austin Theory. However, Vince Russo stated that even if the US Champion defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39, it wouldn't help him since it won't be believable.

"Cena is a class ahead of everybody on that roster. So, okay bro, Theory beats Cena at the very top of that food chain, and then what bro? He's in a program with Dexter Lumis? That is the problem! And let me tell you something, bro. Even if he beats Cena, it is not going to help him because nobody believes he beats Cena or should beat Cena. So it's not gonna help him, bro. It'll probably work against him," added Russo. [4:35 - 6:00]

Austin Theory will defend his title against Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford at Elimination Chamber 2023 in the show's titular match.

