Are you in favor of a potential Jericho/Tyson match at All Out?

Last night's pull-apart brawl between Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson will surely go down as an iconic moment in the history of AEW. It seems certain that Jericho and Tyson will cross paths again, too.

In fact, there is a strong chance that the two icons will settle their differences in an actual wrestling match - and "Le Champion" believes that Tyson is capable of putting on an impressive showing between the ropes.

All hell broke loose between the Inner Circle & the Mike Tyson camp!

WATCH the full altercation between @IAmJericho & @MikeTyson here - https://t.co/XAHEA3wQBe pic.twitter.com/IPCLg7OD5R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

While speaking to Digital Spy, the inaugural AEW World Champion discussed in detail his confrontation with the "Baddest Man on the Planet" and what the future holds for the two. The wrestling veteran took the high road and began by praising the 53-year-old boxing legend:

It was amazing. We had such a chaotic night and I think it was a great way for us to re-introduce Mike and have some insanity on the show .It was totally wild and woolly. It just shows that now more than ever Iron Mike Tyson is someone who's very buzzworthy.

Even though Mike Tyson made his Dynamite debut last night, he isn't unfamiliar with AEW's product. He was spotted backstage last year at Double or Nothing enjoying the Casino Battle Royale. He was also tasked with presenting the brand-new TNT title to the winner of the Cody/Lance Archer match at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

We’re minutes from our biggest show of the year #AEW Double or Nothing! It’ll be one of the best PPVs you’ve seen in a long time, I promise, it’s a great card with huge wrestling matches, some great stories + the return to ppv of @MikeTyson! Order if you can, you won’t regret it! pic.twitter.com/OBymriutfN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 23, 2020

Lately, Tyson has been teasing coming out of retirement. But the thought that we might see him lace up his boots for a wrestling match instead of a boxing bout didn't cross our mind until this week!

Mike Tyson's history with Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson's feud dates back to the former's time with WWE. In January 2010, "Iron" Mike Tyson appeared on WWE RAW as a guest host. Initially, it looked like he would reignite his rivalry with DX from 1998. However, the boxing icon chose to join forces with his former foes and knocked out Jericho, whom the DX was feuding with at that time.

Now, the Jericho/Tyson feud has transcended the boundaries of WWE and is continuing in AEW.

10 years in the making!

Watch the war of words between @MikeTyson & @IAmJericho post Dynamite.

WATCH the full Tyson & Jericho altercation - https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG



Rewatch #AEWDynamite via the @tntdrama app or watch every Wednesday on TNT, 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SflnIYcWll — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

When asked about why Mike Tyson should consider AEW as his landing spot if he decides to come out of retirement, 10-time Intercontinental Champion Jericho said:

He's in great mental shape, physical shape and he's ready to make a comeback. Whether that means a boxing match or whether it means a wrestling match or whatever it could be. He wants to be in the spotlight again and AEW's the cool place to be. I mean, there's no doubt about it. I think anybody that watches wrestling knows that and that's why Mike came to play with us, so to speak. It was a great moment, it was a great night, and hopefully we can do more in the future.

Even though Chris Jericho said that Mike Tyson is fully capable of performing in a wrestling match, he insisted that he would be the one to decide if a match would take place between the two.

It's not up to him, that's up to me. Of course, he's capable. Wrestling is all shapes and sizes and there's a lot of different ways to do it. So if he's agreeable to doing something with us, then we work to his strengths and eliminate his weaknesses that's what wrestling's all about.

If both parties manage to reach an agreement, we could see one of the biggest wrestler Vs. boxer bouts of all time at All Out this September!