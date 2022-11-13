"It’s HIS game"- Twitter erupts as Bray Wyatt attacks 40-year-old WWE star on SmackDown

The WWE Universe can't wait to see what's next for Bray Wyatt as the former Universal Champion kickstarted his first feud since returning to the promotion at Extreme Rules.

While the Eater of the Worlds has seemingly been in a battle with himself since returning, he confronted LA Knight on the blue brand this week. Knight was in the middle of a backstage interview when he was distracted by the flickering Wyatt visuals on TV. Moments later, Bray introduced himself to the former NXT star, asking him if they could be friends.

However, LA Knight was in no mood for Bray's shenanigans as he asked the former Universal Champion to go back to his "little romper room," taking a dig at Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse gimmick. This led to Wyatt headbutting the 40-year-old.

The confrontation between the two was one of SmackDown's most entertaining parts and hyped up the audience for a potential feud between the duo. Many members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj CONSIDER MY INTEREST AT IT'S PEAK FOR BRAY WYATT AND LA KNIGHT.



YEAH. CONSIDER MY INTEREST AT IT'S PEAK FOR BRAY WYATT AND LA KNIGHT.YEAH. https://t.co/F8dly2XXmi

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era LA Knight/Bray Wyatt is going to be perfect. W move by Hunter LA Knight/Bray Wyatt is going to be perfect. W move by Hunter

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble LA Knight was just in a segment with one of the top stars in WWE Bray Wyatt and did not look out of place at all. LA Knight was just in a segment with one of the top stars in WWE Bray Wyatt and did not look out of place at all.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp At no point in my life had I ever considered Bray Wyatt and LA Knight walking past one another in a hall, much less having a possible program. I can't wait. That interaction ruled. At no point in my life had I ever considered Bray Wyatt and LA Knight walking past one another in a hall, much less having a possible program. I can't wait. That interaction ruled. https://t.co/Y7QKIrHPxn

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era I still cannot believe that we got a LA Knight and Bray Wyatt interaction man I still cannot believe that we got a LA Knight and Bray Wyatt interaction man 😭

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 LA Knight Vs Bray Wyatt is a rivalry I didn’t know I needed. LA Knight is good first opponent because he can roll with anybody LA Knight Vs Bray Wyatt is a rivalry I didn’t know I needed. LA Knight is good first opponent because he can roll with anybody🔥 https://t.co/b4JVW8isfk

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle I’m emotionally & spiritually invested in whatever this LA Knight/Bray Wyatt stuff is going #SmackDown I’m emotionally & spiritually invested in whatever this LA Knight/Bray Wyatt stuff is going #SmackDown https://t.co/fIH7PSfYxT

Dutch Mantell commented on the interaction between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight was a prominent member of NXT before his eventual move to the main roster. However, the 40-year-old's gimmick was changed upon his move to SmackDown as he was introduced under the ring name Max Dupri. However, Triple H was quick to revert the former NXT star to his old gimmick as Max soon turned on his stablemates.

While Knight is not expected to win in his feud against Bray Wyatt, Dutch Mantell feels being featured opposite the Eater of the Worlds could elevate him. Here's what the former WWE manager had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk:

"LA Knight starts off the right way but he could be in the losing end of this, so I hate that for him. But at least he's gonna be featured for a while and they'll get another idea about him because LA Knight, his strongest instrument right now is his talking. Very strong talker, Bray Wyatt, strong talker," said Dutch Mantell.

LA Knight is one of the most liked stars in the wrestling community. The 40-year-old is known for his promo skills and being featured opposite Bray Wyatt would certainly spike the interest of fans.

