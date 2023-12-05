"It’s a joke" - Sami Zayn has no business going "50-50" with blue chip athlete like Drew McIntyre, WWE veteran believes (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo was not impressed with the company's booking of the match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn on this week's RAW.

The two former NXT Champions went head-to-head on the latest episode of RAW in an enthralling match. While both stars took each other to their limits, McIntyre was able to come out on top after Zayn suffered an injury during the match and was unable to give his all.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he believes Sami Zayn has no business going 50-50 with Drew McIntyre.

"I don’t know who in that company thinks they need to protect freaking Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre should no way in the world be going 50-50 with Zayn. That’s a joke. But somebody there, for some reason thinks, 'First of all, we gotta give him 50-50, and then we gotta give him an out because a guy twice his size couldn’t beat him.' It’s a joke. I would love to freaking know who Sami Zayn’s b*ttocks he has his head up over there at WWE. You got a guy like Drew McIntyre and you’re trying to protect Zayn. Come on, bro." [6:58 - 7:49]

Vince Russo believes Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre would not have impressed a casual fan

Vince Russo continued to talk about the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive program. The former WWE employee pointed out that the match would not sit well with any casual fan as there is a huge difference in the size between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

"If you’re a casual fan and you’re putting on this match, you are expecting Wrestler A [McIntyre] to kill Wrestler B [Zayn]. So now when you start watching this match and it’s 50-50, you got the casual fan at home saying, 'are you freaking kidding me?’ They don’t believe it for a second. If Drew was an out-of-shape wrestler, okay but no, this guy is in tip-top condition, a blue chip athlete." [8:34- 9:08]

Nonetheless, the former WWE Champion was able to secure the victory in the end. Meanwhile, it's still unclear if Zayn's injury was a work or if the former Bloodline member is legit hurt. We hope to get a clearer picture in the coming days.

