"It's just art" - 40-year-old on Randy Orton's matches with former WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently revealed that he was a big fan of Randy Orton's iconic matches with Christian Cage.

Captain Charisma and The Viper had one of the most heated rivalries in WWE history back in 2011. Christian's heel side shone through in the feud over the World Heavyweight Championship. The duo had a series of memorable encounters, most notably at Over the Limit and SummerSlam 2011.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he often rewatches Christian Cage and Randy Orton's matches. He also mentioned how well-paced those bouts were and termed them a work of "art."

"Christian's heel run, when he was working with Orton, I go back and watch those matches and just the pacing and the way they execute false finishes; it's just art," said EC3. [5:08 - 5:23]

Bryan Danielson thinks Randy Orton is "untouchable"

In an interview with Ringer last month, Bryan Danielson, who is himself counted among the best wrestlers in the world, termed Randy Orton "untouchable" in the ring. The American Dragon added that The Viper was one of his favorite opponents and mentioned that whatever he did was "perfect."

“I would get to wrestle Randy Orton, who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy is so good. You’re wrestling all these untelevised matches right in front of live events and … if you’re somebody who tries to continually get better, it’s a great place to hone the details … your explosiveness, of all the different things that you do. When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch Randy, and especially like, Randy at his best, I think, ‘Man, this guy is untouchable. Everything he does is perfect,’” Bryan stated.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action since last May 2022, and the update on him has also not been positive. However, it's safe to say whenever he shows up again, Orton will be welcomed with a massive pop by fans.

