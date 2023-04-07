Another disappointing update on Randy Orton's WWE return - Reports

It can't be overstated just how much the WWE Universe is craving to see Randy Orton get back inside the squared circle. However, a recent update on his status is bound to leave his legion of fans disappointed.

The Viper has been away from WWE since May 2022 due to a back injury. He was paired with Matt Riddle as part of RK-Bro before the unfortunate injury sidelined Orton. Since then, fans have been waiting to see the former WWE Champion return, with some rumors indicating he was slated to show up at WrestleMania 39.

However, there was no sign of Randy Orton at The Grandest Stages of Them All and neither at RAW after 'Mania, where his partner Riddle made his return. As per a recent update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there were no plans laid out for The Viper, meaning fans shouldn't expect him to return anytime soon.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Those at WWE noted prior to WrestleMania that Randy Orton’s back injury was nowhere close to allowing him to return to in-ring action.



A few hours back, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported on similar lines, saying Orton was "nowhere close to returning." It now remains to be seen when the former WWE Champion finally recuperates from his injury and makes a sensational comeback, which is sure to get a euphoric response from fans.

WWE has plans to pit Randy Orton against Roman Reigns upon his return

The Tribal Chief retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 sent shockwaves across the wrestling world.

He was expected to lose, but thanks to interference from The Bloodline, Reigns managed to retain the title. WWE has seemingly made this decision for a good reason, as the company reportedly has some interesting plans lined up for the future.

. @JohnLarusta #WrestleMania Randy Orton is the only guy on the WWE roster with the credibility to take the title from Roman Reigns at this point (and not kill Roman’s momentum in the process). This is the move. #WWERAW Randy Orton is the only guy on the WWE roster with the credibility to take the title from Roman Reigns at this point (and not kill Roman’s momentum in the process). This is the move. #WWERAW #WrestleMania https://t.co/x60n6fJ1Zu

As per Xero News, the promotion plans to have the champ feud with Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley and eventually have a rematch with The American Nightmare. Considering the reports about Orton's return have been disappointing, it'll be interesting to see if Reigns is still the champion by the time The Viper returns.

Are you excited to see a match between The Tribal Chief and Randy Orton down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

