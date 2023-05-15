"It's just getting worse" - Former WWE Champion comments on his ongoing injury issues

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has revealed that decades of taking punishment in the ring may finally be catching up to him.

During his active career, Nash won world championships in both World Wrestling Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling. He was also one of the key figures of the NWO faction in both promotions.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, the 63-year-old revealed that the recent scans on his neck had not brought back positive results.

"That's my major concern," Nash said. "I had MRIs done, and my orthopedic doctor, Dr. Brad Homan, he called, and we went over it. He just said that, you know, my neck, it's always been bad, but it's just getting worse. It curves the wrong way. I'm starting to get some compression on some of my nerves. I got stenosis. I've just got a lot of things going on." [H/T Wrestling News]

Kevin Nash is one of a select few to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first as a singles performer and then as part of the legendary NWO stable.

Which current WWE star does Kevin Nash want to face

Having not wrestled since 2018, and with his ongoing neck issues, it seems very unlikely that the Hall of Famer will ever compete in the ring again.

During a recent interview with For the Love of Wrestling, Nash was asked which performer on the current WWE roster would possibly tempt him to come out of retirement. The former WWE Champion replied:

"Roman Reigns. He's been champion for almost a thousand days. There's nobody else that matters but him. He's the only legitimate guy right now. If I'm gonna go out there and definitely feel really bad the next day, I'll do it with him." [28:49 - 29:10]

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for almost a decade, and his current reign as Universal Champion is nearing 1000 days. Hence, a potential match between The Tribal Chief and Nash could be a massive draw.

