"It's just more of the same" - Wrestling veteran supports Triple H's decision to cancel major WWE show (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is pleased with a recent report suggesting that WWE was removing the Day 1 premium live event from its calendar.

For those aware, a few weeks ago, WrestleNomics reported that the promotion had canceled the Day 1 event's 2023 edition. As the name suggests, the show used to go down on the first day of every calendar year, i.e., January 1st. Moreover, a few days back, it was reported that WWE was removing many gimmick-based events from its annual schedule.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell supported the rumored decision by WWE, saying he hated all the gimmick events. He explained that watching multiple matches go down under the same stipulation becomes tiring. Instead, Mantell suggested that the company should stick to booking a regular card with solid storylines that could keep fans invested.

"I hate the gimmicky pay-per-views. It's just more of the same. To see the same type of match two to three times a night or more, it gets older after the first two. How about a regular big card? How about a lot of angles? It's like a big show. This guy has an issue here in match two, this guy and the girls have an issue in match three. Then you build on that, and then, of course, you get, you're gonna depend on the last two to three matches to draw your crowd in. Do it that way," said Dutch Mantell.

The wrestling veteran added that he particularly dislikes the Hell in a Cell event, noting he could never understand the purpose behind it.

"I hate to see all steel cage pay-per-views. I hate that, that's why I don't watch it. And Hell in a Cell, I hated Hell in a Cell; I never did like that anyway and I never understood the thing. We used to do the double ring Battle Royal, but you could do it only so many times because then people would say, 'We have seen it,' added Mantell. (1:34 - 2:41)

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell wants WWE to focus more on stories

The former WWE manager believes the best way to keep fans engaged in the product is to develop intriguing narratives. Dutch Mantell added that he would prefer logical story-driven matches that make sense over 'gimmicky' bouts any day.

"But they haven't seen all the stories you could throw at them. I'm a story guy; tell me a story. Show me a conclusion or something that splits off and goes in a different direction, I'll buy that all day long cause it's different, and the story can change. But for the same gimmicky type pay-per-views all time, I don't like it," said Dutch Mantell. (2:42 - 3:08)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral WWE DAY 1 has reportedly been canceled. As result, there will not be any PPV/PLE between Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.



I personally prefer it this way. Let December be a cool down month for everyone. WWE DAY 1 has reportedly been canceled. As result, there will not be any PPV/PLE between Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. I personally prefer it this way. Let December be a cool down month for everyone. https://t.co/YIko2Qa5hz

While an official announcement from WWE is awaited, the lack of promotion surrounding the show indicates Day 1 will either be canceled or would be rescheduled.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's take on Day 1 being canceled?

