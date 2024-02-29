"It's lazy booking" - Wrestling legend criticizes WWE for Elimination Chamber match finish

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the finish of the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the latest WWE premium live event in Perth.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were the last two superstars left in the match. The Viper hit The Scottish Warrior with an RKO and was seemingly going to win the bout. However, Logan Paul, who was already eliminated, knocked out Orton with brass knuckles, allowing McIntyre to win.

Jim Cornette wasn't happy with the finish at all, as he expressed his displeasure in the latest edition of The Experience.

"Logan Paul's still in the ring, and he just takes the knuckles and knocks Orton out. Then he leaves, and Drew covers him, and the referee counts it. And the fans were pi**ed. Again, the wrong kind of heat, done in front of the referee the heat goes on the referee, as the old-timers used to say. But now it goes on the promotion because it's lazy booking."

Cornette complained about the referee counting the pinfall despite seeing Paul use the brass knuckles and called it "lazy booking."

"Again, if some way the referee couldn't have seen Logan Paul do it, but when the referee is standing there, the guy who's already been eliminated takes a foreign object, knocks their hero out, and the referee counts it, people are like bulls**t. People would not buy tickets to see next week's rematch if this was the territory days." [13:42 - 14:57]

Drew McIntyre earned the right to challenge Seth Rollins after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The Scottish Warrior will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship, a spot seemingly meant for CM Punk. The Second City Saint was injured by Drew McIntyre during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and had to miss Elimination Chamber in Perth.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre could finally win a world title in front of a live audience if he defeats The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He emerged victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber, and it'll be interesting to see whether he'll do the same thing at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think McIntyre will dethrone Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE