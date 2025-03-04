"It's like absolute chaos" - The Rock brings unpredictability to WWE booking, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star and wrestling legend The Rock has shifted the landscape of the company. Former writer Vince Russo recently commented on the impact the Hollywood star brings to WWE storytelling ahead of WrestleMania.

Time stood still as John Cena turned heel and battered Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber. It was one of the most shocking events in WWE history, as no one expected The Cenation Leader to embrace the dark side.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that when Vince McMahon was booking the show, there was a pattern around his creative style. He pointed out that Triple H has also been booking the show long enough to develop a predictable pattern. However, the ex-writer felt it was difficult to predict what The Rock was going to do. He stated that The Final Boss was in the company for two months ahead of WrestleMania, and anything could happen during that build-up.

"It's so funny here man. When Vince was in charge, when you watched this stuff long enough, you knew what Vince was gonna do. Now Triple H is there long enough, you know what Triple H is gonna do. Bro, when Rock is there for his two months, it's absolute chaos. It's like absolute chaos. That is really the only time you don't know what they're doing." [From 16:41 onwards]

After the events of Elimination Chamber, neither The Rock, John Cena nor Cody Rhodes were on RAW this week, leading to more speculation.

It will be interesting to see how the Undisputed WWE Champion reacts to Cena's betrayal in the weeks leading up to the Show of Shows.

