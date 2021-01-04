"It's a little nerve-wracking" - Keith Lee on facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Keith Lee, the former NXT Champion, will face Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW's Legends Night for the WWE Championship. The star defeated Sheamus in the opening match of last week's RAW to earn a shot at McIntyre's prestigious title.

Speaking to Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Keith Lee opened up on his thoughts about facing 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship:

"I would say that it's a little nerve-wracking and somewhat surreal ... to an extent, it kind of feels natural because somehow, some way, I tend to find my way into opportunities. It's never easy, but one way or another, I manage to find a way and here we are again with another opportunity to start off the year strong. I'm excited about it."

Keith Lee has challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship previously

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre have faced one another previously on WWE Monday Night RAW. The pair came head-to-head over the WWE Championship back in September at Clash of Champions.

On the history between himself and Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee continued:

"The biggest difference that in this match where we met, Drew was injured and that was something that was difficult to deal with. In this match, number one, Drew is not injured, and at this point, I'm a little peeved at the situation with Sheamus. I think there's going to be less hesitation and a little more intention, especially with the goals that I have in mind for myself."

Lee faces McIntyre for the WWE Championship on RAW later tonight.