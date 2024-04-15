"It's logical to do so, Triple H" - Fans want Uncle Howdy's first opponent to be a former WWE Champion

Based on the hints and rumors doing the rounds, Uncle Howdy's return could happen soon in the WWE, with Bo Dallas possibly continuing to play the role. Fans have naturally begun speculating about potential feuds for the masked character, and many feel Bobby Lashley is the ideal choice.

After returning to WWE in 2022, Bray Wyatt introduced the new masked Uncle Howdy character, which was recently confirmed to be portrayed by Bo Dallas.

Following his program with LA Knight, Wyatt was scheduled to work an angle with Bobby Lashley, leading to a planned WrestleMania 39 match, which sadly never happened. Windham Rotunda was pulled from TV due to a medical issue, and in August 2023, it was shockingly confirmed that he'd passed away at the age of 36.

WWE recently released a documentary revolving around Bray Wyatt and, during the show, dropped a teaser for Howdy's return. The hints have continued to pop up on WWE shows ever since, and it seems like Triple H is planning on continuing Bray Wyatt's legacy by having a proper run for Uncle Howdy.

When asked about the opponents whom Bo Dallas could face after reappearing on WWE TV, most fans believed resuming the Bobby Lashley story was the logical thing to do.

Uncle Howdy might not return to WWE alone

Similar to how WWE put together an elaborate plan building up to Bray Wyatt's 2022 return, the promotion has been cryptically teasing Uncle Howdy's comeback over the past few days.

The fanbase spotted hidden mysterious messages during the recent SmackDown episode, eerily replicating the mood whenever Bray Wyatt and his characters were expected to show up.

While Howdy continues his run, it seems all but confirmed that WWE could accompany him with a former Wyatt Family member. A new report has revealed that Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) had canceled several indie bookings due to new contractual obligations.

Howdy and Rowan might not be the only characters involved in an alleged storyline that could see WWE pay homage to one of the most creative minds of this generation, Bray Wyatt.

