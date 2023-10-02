"It's only a matter of time" - The end is near for popular duo on WWE TV following title change, fans are convinced

It wasn't just another day at the office for a certain WWE Superstar, who dropped the championship belt he held for 182 days.

Carmelo Hayes not only lost to Ilja Dragunov in the main event of NXT No Mercy, but he also witnessed his friend Trick Williams put the kibosh on the title reign of NXT North American Champion and Judgment Day star, Dominik Mysterio.

While this is a pleasant sight for a friend in an ideal world, it seems the former NXT Champion has hinted at dissension between him and Wiliams, albeit a subtle one.

While both the aforementioned stars were seemingly in the conversation for a main roster move, perhaps Carmelo Hayes could be the first one to jump over? But first things first, a potential rivlary betwen these two.

Check out fan reactions to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams moment over NXT No Mercy weekend:

Where do Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams go from here? Does the former get drafted to the main roster now that he is no longer the top champion of NXT? So many questions need to be answered in the coming weeks, and that is not a bad thing by any means. WWE NXT just got interesting with the budding storyline between these two talented performers.

Carmelo Hayes not focused on former WWE Champion and his clan at the moment

While speaking to Comic Book Nation prior to NXT No Mercy, Hayes brought up Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, a trio doing reasonably well as of this writing on Friday nights. According to the former NXT Champion:

"Those are all guys that I’m very, very high on and I know vice versa, I think they’re very high on Trick and I as well,” Hayes said. “Shoot, I wish the best for them. As of right now, my main focus is what I’m doing here in NXT. I’m focused on this NXT Championship run, I’m focused on holding the company on my back, I’m focused on that." [H/T: Fightful]

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits will officially kickstart their run on WWE TV by competing in a six-man tag match against Rey Mysterio and the LWO at Fastlane on October 7. Check out what fans have to say about the former NXT Champion potentially joining Lashley and the Profits here,

What are your thoughts on a feud between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and an alliance between the former and Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.