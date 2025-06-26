"It's too much" - WWE RAW star should be arrested, says Kevin Owens; reveals interesting reason

Kevin Owens believes that a rising WWE Superstar should be arrested. The Prizefighter also revealed the interesting reason.

Owens has been on the sidelines for the last few months, dealing with a neck injury that also forced his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 to be canceled. He recently joined Cody Rhodes on the latter's "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast, where the two discussed numerous topics, including Bron Breakker's fake tan.

Kevin Owens noted that Bron Breakker should be arrested for his tan, as he thought it was excessive and unflattering.

“Bron Breakker should be arrested. None of it is good. You weren’t born that color. I understand if you wanna be a little darker. But also, if your tan looks like it could rub off on someone else, it’s too much.” [H/T Wrestle Ops on X]

Kevin Owens provided an update on his health amid his WWE absence

Kevin Owens was involved in an enthralling feud with Randy Orton on the road to WrestleMania 41, and they were slated to face off at WWE's biggest show of the year. However, a few weeks before the show, The Prizefighter revealed that he's dealing with a neck injury that requires surgery. He has been on the shelf ever since.

During his chat with Cody Rhodes, KO also detailed the progress of his recovery, noting that they are letting his spinal cord heal as much as it can before going for the surgery.

"I don't know, man. It's been a frustrating process. We're letting my spinal cord heal as much as it can on its own before we go in for the surgery, because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there," Owens said.

The former WWE Universal Champion added that he's likely to undergo surgery next month.

"So, everything took a turn, and it's been three months since my last match. It's been almost four months. We're waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know. So since then, I've felt fine. My neck's been fine. I'm not in pain. I've no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with a spinal cord injury to have, but in the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot," Owens explained.

Kevin Owens is one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster, and his injury has been a massive blow to the company. There is still a dark cloud over his return, as he has noted that his future inside the squared circle is uncertain.

