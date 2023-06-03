"It's too much" - WWE veteran confused as two new belts could be revealed soon after Roman Reigns' title (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns might have received a new undisputed championship belt on WWE SmackDown, but there could be more on the way, a report that has not gone down well with Dutch Mantell.

The Tribal Chief no longer has to carry around two titles as Triple H presented him with a brand new belt during the closing segment of SmackDown.

As reported earlier, WWE plans to rebrand the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships while introducing new designs for them, respectively. The company has even pushed the World Heavyweight Championship, which Seth Rollins won at Night of Champions.

The rapid decision-making regarding the titles has outrightly confused Dutch Mantell, who said that the promotion had overcomplicated things:

"I think it's too much. Totally too much! One thing with wrestling fans, and I think Sid and Rick, you'd agree, don't make them think too much. Just lay it out for them and say it, this is going to happen, and let's go from there." [26:00 - 26:40]

Mantell spoke from the WWE Universe's perspective and claimed that most fans would have a tough time keeping track of all the championship belts that have been added in a short span of time.

He continued:

"Me, I think they've confused the issue and added to more confusion with all these belts, changing and this and that and the other. I bet half of the audience out there or even more, like me, they'd be like, 'Wait a minute, I'm confused with all these belts being around. We only had five at one time." [26:41 - 27:30]

Dutch Mantell reveals the only championship that means something in WWE

It shouldn't surprise anybody that the legendary manager believed Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was the only title that actually mattered currently in Kayfabe.

Dutch explained that given the Samoan star's drawn-out reign and the Bloodline story attached to it, his run had given more significance to what is the top prize in the WWE.

The World Heavyweight Championship on RAW held by Seth Rollins was brought into the picture primarily due to Roman's schedule, but it could have all been avoided, as discussed on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"How many belts can you have that mean anything?" The only belt that means anything is the one that Roman's got, and it means something, and that's just because of the story they have been going through for the last ten months or a year." [27:31 - 28:00]

