"It's never going to get over" - Vince Russo claims WWE Hall of Famer's current storyline doesn't make any sense unless he returns to the ring (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about John Bradshaw Layfield's current WWE storyline.

A few weeks ago, JBL made his return to WWE programming to join forces with Baron Corbin. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the Hall of Famer's storyline doesn't make any sense.

Russo further added that the storyline would only make sense if it leads to JBL making a return to in-ring competition.

"See bro, normally I would say in a case like this because you're right Chris, it doesn't make any sense, I don't get it, it's never going to get over. But in a case like this I would say, JBL needed the money but I know, he don't need the money, I know that's not it. You can rule that out, this doesn't make any sense. Unless this a way for JBL to make a comeback," said Vince Russo. [47:47-32]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Vince Russo criticized JBL's promo from a recent edition of RAW

During a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized one of JBL's recent promos on RAW.

Addressing the WWE Universe recently, the Hall of Famer took shots at the fans in attendance and their families during a live show. Reacting to this, Russo stated that it was a third-grade-level line from JBL. He said:

"What's the first thing JBL says, 'Oh, we're in Kentucky. Maybe I should marry my cousin.' Like, really? Do you guys watch TV? Do you guys like watch any other television shows? This is a third grade level, 'Oh, we're in Kentucky, everybody marries there cousins'. Come on, stop it, I swear to god,"

Saint Dave 🇦🇷 @DaveWays_ Was JBL referring to our Uganda or there's another Uganda that he was referring to Was JBL referring to our Uganda or there's another Uganda that he was referring to 😅 https://t.co/IQ89tn2Lfn

JBL is currently engaged in his storyline with Corbin and it remains unlikely for him to step foot inside the ring anytime soon.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes