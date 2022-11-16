"This is a third grade level" - Wrestling veteran goes off on JBL for making remarks against the WWE Universe's families (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) took a dig at the WWE Universe in Kentucky on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In reaction to the comment, Vince Russo hit back at the former WWE Champion by suggesting that his line was quite distasteful.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that it was a third-grade level like from Layfield and said the Hall of Famer should stop it.

"What's the first thing JBL says, 'Oh, we're in Kentucky. Maybe I should marry my cousin.' Like, really? Do you guys watch TV? Do you guys like watch any other television shows? This is a third grade level, 'Oh, we're in Kentucky, everybody marries there cousins'. Come on, stop it, I swear to god," said Vince Russo. [From 29:21 onwards]

Dutch Mantell recently billed JBL as "walking heat"

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE legend JBL is capable of getting massive heat on himself as a heel superstar.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the Hall of Famer could get heat without saying a word. He said:

"I think Corbin and Bradshaw will have massive heat because they will pick at you and because Bradshaw is great at interviews. And he projects that 'Ohh, I'm better than you, and I'm this, that, the other.' He's walking heat is what he is. He can walk into a room and get heat just looking at him, and you don't even have to know him," said Dutch Mantell.

Layfield returned to WWE last month. The 55-year-old previously made sporadic appearances for the company, but this time it looks like he will stick around for a while.

JBL aligned himself with Baron Corbin on SmackDown after his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura. A few weeks later, Corbin was moved to Monday Nights as a replacement for Rey Mysterio, who moved to Friday Nights to avoid fighting his son Dominik. The Hall of Famer was revealed as the manager of the former Lone Wolf, and the duo has been appearing together ever since.

