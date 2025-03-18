"It's the old mentality and it's a crutch" - WWE veteran's epic rant on John Cena and Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE stars John Cena and Cody Rhodes were in the ring this week for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2025. Former head writer Vince Russo discussed the action in detail after the show.

Cena trashed the WWE Universe for forcing him to be its puppet. The 16-time World Champion claimed he was breaking up with fans and walking away from the "toxic" relationship. However, the legend was interrupted by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare called his rival a "whiny b*tch."

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that the action should have started with the two megastars brawling throughout the arena. Russo felt John Cena should have cut a scathing promo after the brawl. The veteran writer added that WWE was sticking with the old-school mentality of not letting stars fight before the main event.

"Bro, it's the old mentality and it's a crutch. Don't let them touch until WrestleMania. You've already sold the tickets to WrestleMania so let's stop it. This should have started hot. They should've been fighting outside all over this arena, then you break it up. Then let Cena cut the promo, make Cody watch it from the monitor, have Cody bust it. That's how you freaking open the show, bro. Not with Cena trying to make sense of this thing for 20 minutes and then Cody comes out (...) and does absolutely freaking nothing." [From 10:10 onwards]

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will lock horns at WrestleMania 41. The mega event is scheduled for April 19 and April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

