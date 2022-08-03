“It’s not over” -- Roman Reigns has unfinished business despite making WWE history post-SummerSlam

Roman Reigns recently completed 700 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion, but he is not done yet.

The Tribal Chief put his unified title on the line against long-term foe Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The two superstars locked horns in an epic Last Man Standing match that seemingly ended their feud. The following day, his historic title reign reached the 700 day mark.

Reigns recently took to Twitter to reveal that despite reaching the envious milestone, he is far from done. He further urged fans to "acknowledge him" after enjoying his work for more than two years:

"For over 700 days, you've sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It's not over, I'm not finished, but if you've waited until this point to do so… Acknowledge Me!" tweeted Reigns.

It is worth noting that last night on RAW, Seth Rollins made an interesting comment about Roman Reigns. He said that after removing Riddle from the picture, he is free to target the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns' next title match confirmed at WWE Clash at the Castle

Last week, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on SmackDown to earn a colossal title shot. He is now set to challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle premium live event scheduled to take place in the UK next month.

The Scottish Warrior has waited a long time to enter the world title picture since losing his gold at Elimination Chamber last year. He finally has the opportunity to challenge Reigns and will look to make the most of it in front of his home crowd.

