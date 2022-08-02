Seth Rollins picks Roman Reigns as target, no. 1 contender crowned – 5 WWE Superstars who impressed on RAW this week

The first episode of WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2022 accounted for a solid show. Multiple compelling matches on the red brand saw top superstars deliver impressive performances.

While there might have been a flaw with the booking in a couple of instances, there were no weak performances. Hence, this week's review for RAW does not include any flops.

Instead, we will focus on the top five WWE superstars who impressed on the latest edition of RAW.

#1 Seth Rollins makes a statement on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins made new enemies on RAW

Before we get to Seth Rollins' in-ring performance, we must acknowledge his promo. The Visionary arrived on RAW to boast about his vicious attacks on Riddle. He stated that with Riddle out of the picture, he could finally put the target back on Roman Reigns.

The idea of Rollins and Reigns potentially locking horns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship was an instant hit with fans. Soon after the segment, Rollins faced Montez Ford in an intense Singles Match.

Both superstars dominated the match, but Rollins was simply a cut above. He was creative in his offense and relied on in-ring experience to keep his opponent from gaining complete control over the course of the bout. Eventually, he powered through a highly physical match and picked up a big victory.

But that was not all. Seth Rollins tried to hit Ford with another Curb Stomp, hoping to injure the former tag team champion. However, his plans were hampered by Angelo Dawkins, who pulled his tag team partner out of harm's way in the nick of time. It was a great match, but Rollins has now made two new enemies on RAW, which could backfire on him in the coming weeks.

#2 Ciampa gets his first title opportunity on the main roster

Ciampa picked up a statement victory on RAW

Ever since making his main roster debut, Ciampa has spent his time being a reliant backup for The Miz. But that changed for the former NXT Champion on this week's RAW. He locked horns with AJ Styles in an excellent match that would determine the next challenger for United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Both Ciampa and Styles won triple-threat battles earlier in the night to earn an opportunity to compete in the No. 1 contender's match.

The Phenomenal One was brilliant, but he did his best to let his opponent showcase his abilities in the spotlight. It would be fair to say that Ciampa stepped up to the task and delivered an entertaining performance.

He came close to losing his title shot, but Miz helped him recover in time. Ultimately, Ciampa managed to pin Styles to pick up a massive victory on the red brand.

He is now set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship next week on RAW. However, AJ Styles has a clear incentive to attack The Miz should he try to run similar tricks to help Ciampa during the title match against The All Mighty.

#3 The Usos defend undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

The Usos are unbeatable at the moment

RAW's main event saw The Usos put their undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Despite no lengthy feud leading up to their in-ring encounter, the two teams delivered solid performances. The Usos were initially taken aback by the intensity with which the father-son duo attacked them, but the champions recovered just in time.

Jimmy and Jey Uso worked in perfect sync as they countered their opponent's crafty maneuvers with incredible reversals. They also allowed Dominik enough time to get comfortable whenever he looked like he was struggling to get in the right position for a spot. The match's final moments saw Jey Uso take Rey Mysterio out of the equation with a superkick at ringside.

He then tagged himself in the match while Dominik looked the other way as he prepared for a 619. The Usos used this opportunity to hit their opponent with a devastating 1D as soon as Dominik turned around.

Jey Uso then pinned the young star to retain the titles. Given that The Usos were in a more intense match against Street Profits just a couple of days before RAW, it is admirable how hard they worked inside the ring to defend their titles.

#4 Montez Ford steals the show on WWE RAW

Montez Ford pushjed Seth Rollins to the limits on WWE RAW

As mentioned above, Seth Rollins and Montez Ford locked horns in an epic match. Although The Visionary walked away with the win, it would be unfair not to credit Ford for his in-ring performance. The Street Profits member was at his physical best while battling one of the toughest competitors in WWE.

But he added another layer of entertainment to the match with his antics. From mocking Rollins by singing his theme song to engaging in a verbal brawl from time to time, Ford deserves appreciation for stealing the show. It's not an easy task to match Seth Rollins in terms of in-ring ability, but the Street Profits member did exceptionally well.

It is worth noting that Angelo Dawkins was unhappy about Rollins trying to injure his "brother". He even said that The Architect crossed the line, and now their feud is personal.

The only complaint from this match is towards WWE fans in the arena. Both Rollins and Ford deserved a better reaction for putting up such a great show with minimal build-up. They undoubtedly deserved a better live audience on RAW.

#5 Bianca Belair gets a taste of the new heel faction on WWE RAW

Will Bianca Belair find new allies on WWE RAW?

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair shared a heartfelt moment with Becky Lynch in the show's opening segment. A few minutes later, she ran backstage to help Big Time Becks, who was subjected to a brutal attack at the hands of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. They escaped the scene before Belair could get there, and the champion turned her focus towards helping Lynch with medical attention.

Later in the night, she helped Alex Bliss and Asuka, whose match was interrupted by the heel trio. This led to a singles match being booked between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky later on the show.

Like The Usos, the EST of WWE was fresh from an intense title match at SummerSlam. However, she did an incredible job at fighting a tough heel and showing why exactly she holds the top prize on the red brand. The champion fought against all odds to gain complete control on multiple occasions, but her opponent had Bayley and Kai to back her up.

Bliss and Asuka decided to return the favor and arrived at ringside to help Belair. However, the latter's match against Sky ended in a non-finish as all six superstars started brawling.

The arena burst into "let them fight" chants as several WWE officials rushed to separate the two groups. The segment hinted at a potential new stable and a brewing feud. But it is safe to say that anyone with Bianca Belair in their corner has a serious advantage on their side.

