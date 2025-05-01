Roman Reigns has opened up about the significance of professional wrestling in the Samoan culture. Multiple generations of his family have competed in WWE over the past few decades.

The Tribal Chief used to run a faction known as The Bloodline, which consisted of his cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The Rock was also part of it for a brief moment. Long before most of them got into wrestling, Samoan legends such as Rikishi, Umaga, and Yokozuna represented the Anoa'i family in WWE.

During an appearance on Stephanie's Places, Roman Reigns was asked by Stephanie McMahon why he thinks wrestling has been such a big part of the Samoan culture. He responded by saying:

"Fish to water. Just fish to water. Physically, we're bigger people, and charismatic people too. It's a part of our DNA. We're storytellers, because that’s how old cultures do. In order for new generations to know, you’ve got to be able to pass these stories on. And don't nobody want to hear a long-a** boring story, so you have to be able to entertain. That's kind of what we do in WWE. (...) We've seen so many men in our family wrestle. It's like conditioning. Why can't I do it? He did it. He did it. I'm the same blood," said Reigns. [0:13-2:50]

Drew McIntyre criticized Roman Reigns for going on vacation after WWE WrestleMania XL loss

The OTC lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. After that, he was gone for several months.

Drew McIntyre criticized Roman Reigns' decision to take several months off while speaking on High Performance.

"Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation. Like Roman Reigns, our top star, disappeared for six months, drank some margaritas, got some abs, came back and because he's a big star, people just forgot all the bad stuff he did to everybody. He's back and he's got abs now. He's cool," McIntyre said. [H/T - Fightful]

Roman was last seen two weeks ago on WWE RAW. He was betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41.

