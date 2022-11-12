"It's a perfect way to pull it off" - WWE veteran expects former Universal Champion's storyline with Bloodline member to continue till WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has provided his take on Kevin Owens possibly returning to a feud with Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the idea of Owens returning as the fifth member of Sheamus' team for this year's Survivor Series WarGames.

The WWE veteran feels this would be the perfect opportunity for the creative to continue with the Owens/Zayn storyline until it concludes at WrestleMania.

"You haven't seen him all that much. I mean, we saw McIntyre, we saw Sheamus, and we saw all that. So there's nothing really to pop for but Kevin Owens with the heat or with the tension with Sami Zayn and it's a perfect way to pull it off. They got their heads around that because they expect this angle between Owens and Sami to go a while. It's not gonna go three weeks and over, it might go too much. Then they split off, come back and I think we may see a variation of it at WrestleMania," said Dutch Mantell. [14:06 – 14:52]

EC3 suggested a potential match between Bloodline and the Jackass crew featuring Sami Zayn

Former WWE star EC3 recently suggested the idea of a potential match between The Bloodline and Johnny Knoxville's Jackass crew.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 claimed that once Roman Reigns' faction betrays Zayn, he could turn Knoxville, whom he faced at WrestleMania. He said:

"Let's book this. How about, you know, Sami Zayn gets kicked out of The Bloodline and they are just running amok and then who's he gonna turn to? Well, 'I gotta turn to my boy Johnny Knoxville,' and then we have Jackass vs. The Bloodline going down the pipe to WrestleMania and we have chaos."

The Honorary Uce was absent from this week's episode of SmackDown. However, he will soon be in action against Butch in the SmackDown World Cup and could also take part in the Survivor Series WarGames Match.

Will Sami Zayn beat Butch next week to advance in the tournament? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

