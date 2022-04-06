"It's right there" - Cody Rhodes on first-time-ever match against former champion

Cody Rhodes is already looking forward to potential new matches following his return to WWE. The former AEW EVP even spoke about one against a current NXT Superstar.

The American Nightmare is back in WWE with a bang as he defeated Seth Rollins on WrestleMania Saturday. The company's BT Sport Twitter handle posted a list of matches and goals for Cody, referencing the list he made after leaving in 2016.

The list was brought up when Cody Rhodes was an in-studio guest on The Bump. While a potential match against Roman Reigns was discussed, one wrestler's name was on both lists - Roderick Strong.

However, the two are yet to have a match, with Rhodes possibly implying that Strong didn't want it. With both stars in the same company, Cody claimed he is ready to face the former NXT North American Champion. Here is what he said:

"It's easy, it's right there. I mean, I'm not in charge of anything here. I'm not the EVP of nothing, but hey. It's right there, guys," said Cody Rhodes. "But I don't think he; I wanted that match. I remember speaking to him and I was like 'You know, I had you on my list' and I remember getting a 'Oh yeah, cool. That's nice.'" [54:55-55:13]

Cody added that The Young Bucks told him about how violent Roderick Strong is with his in-ring style and catalog of backbreakers.

What's next for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania?

As seen in the tweet posted by WWE on BT Sport, Cody Rhodes can now go in several exciting directions. It does seem like his program with Seth Rollins might be extended following their handshake on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Alternatively, The American Nightmare could feud with Kevin Owens next. The two had a post-RAW dark match on Monday, which might be an indication. Either way, expect something big for Cody after the buzz he created this past week.

Edited by Divesh Merani