"It's right there" - John Cena could be involved in a major tag team match upon return to WWE SmackDown, the fans claim

One week from this Friday night, John Cena will return to WWE SmackDown, and the wrestling world wants him to step into the ring for a match.

The last time he appeared on the blue brand was in late 2022 when he competed in tag team action alongside Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. His next appearance will be on the go-home edition of SmackDown, just a day removed from WWE Payback, and fans are clamoring for The Cenation Leader to have an interaction with The Megastar LA Knight.

And who will their opponents be? You guessed it, The Miz and Grayson Waller. Perhaps the most logical contest Cena could be part of this time around. While LA Knight vs. The Miz is not booked yet for the premium live event, their current feud warrants a match between the two in some fashion.

WWE's recent post on Twitter was met with a ton of comments from the fans. Check out some of them below:

As of writing, there is no word on whether Cena will compete on next week's SmackDown, so this can go either way. However, an interaction with all of the aforementioned superstars is not out of the realm of possibility.

The 16-time world champion and The Miz have a rich history and a WrestleMania main event between them. At the same time, Cena and Knight's potential meeting is something a section of the fanbase has been clamoring for since the latter's meteoric rise in early 2023.

John Cena will also make his first appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

The Stamford-based promotion will be flying to India on September 8. The company recently announced that John Cena will also be part of the crew, as the show emanates from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The segment Cena had with Grayson Waller at WWE Money in the Bank in London was a one-off as of this writing, and it is unknown if their altercation will translate into a full-blown rivalry and persist in the Hollywood star's future appearances.

Needless to say, the Aussie Icon is a logical opponent for Cena after he recently teased another confrontation for the 16-time World Champion in his first appearance in India.

With plenty of die-hard John Cena fans in India, his appearance is a surefire sell and will make for a great atmosphere in the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on September 8.

What has John Cena got up his sleeve for the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown and subsequently at Superstar Spectacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

